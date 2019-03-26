Full sunshine returns for a few days

Clouds will give way to sunshine by late morning, but it will be chilly. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a clear sky.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. It looks mainly dry both days at this time, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the rain should move out by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.
