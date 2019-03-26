Germantown named best place to live in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three Mid-South cities are among the best places to live in Tennessee.
Data website HomeSnacks named Germantown as the best city to live in the Volunteer State based on income, crime rates, and more. The city was also named as the third best place to raise a family in the state.
Collierville and Bartlett also made the top of the list coming in fourth and ninth.
Top 10 places to live in Tennessee
- Germantown
- Brentwood
- Signal Mountain
- Collierville
- Spring Hill
- Franklin
- Collegedale
- Nolensville
- Bartlett
- Mount Juliet
Humbolt and Munford were also named as the cheapest places to live in the state.
Ten cheapest places to live in Tennessee
- Manchester
- Humboldt
- Union City
- Lexington
- Rockwood
- Lewisburg
- Munford
- Dunlap
- Paris
- La Follette
