Grandfather, grandchildren unhurt after driver crashes into car belonging to late son

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man and his grandchildren narrowly escaped injury after a crash on Getwell Road on Monday evening.
Rick Mitchell said he had stopped on the side of the road after a losing a wheel on his car.
He took the children inside a Wendy's to wait for a tow truck. That's when he says another car came speeding down the road and plowed until his stranded vehicle.
"I saw them coming,” Mitchell said. “I didn't think they would hit me... all of a sudden boom! Almost tore the car in half.”
What’s even worse, Mitchell said, is the 1977 Malibu Classic belonged to his son who died a few years ago.
Police said one person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and another man ran away from the scene.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.