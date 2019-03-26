Man charged with shooting girlfriend’s children

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man is charged with shooting two of his girlfriend’s children.
Police said Eric Robinson was attacking the woman at her home on Clearbrook Street on Saturday night when two of her kids intervened.
According to an affidavit, Robinson retreated outside where he fired a handgun at the home.
The woman's 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were shot.
Both victims were treated at the hospital and later released.
Robinson is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.