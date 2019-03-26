Memphian Savannah Brister performs Adele hit on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - She looked like a movie and sounded like a song, reminding us all of when we were young.
Memphis’ own Savannah Brister performed Monday night on “The Voice” in the battle rounds against Maelyn Jarmon.
Both singers are on John Legend’s team and performed Adele’s hit “When We Were Young.”
Maelyn may have won the battle, but 17-year-old Savannah proved her vocal abilities are up there with the best of them.
Savannah won over singer John Legend during blind auditions singing “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.”
“John Legend is very cool and great to work with,” Savannah said. “He’s very genuine. You can tell he very cares about everyone on the show. I’m excited to learn more from him.”
Be sure to tune in next Monday, April 1 to watch Night 2 of The Voice Battles.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.