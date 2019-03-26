Memphis police searching for man driving dangerously, following women

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a warrant for a man they said aggressively followed women around.
Police are now searching for 49-year-old Daniel Jeanes.
The warrant comes after social media accounts, that a man matching Jeanes’description has been aggressively following women, driving dangerously, and then laughing about it.
The story really took off after it was posted on NextDoor. That’s where multiple women said they believed a man was following them brazenly around town.
One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she thinks it was Jeanes who followed her at Oak Court Mall last month.
“I'm really surprised this guy is still doing this out here,” she said.
She said a man matching Jeanes’ description was acting strangely behind the wheel on Poplar in early February, so much so she had to slam on her brakes to keep from hitting him.
She was then worried that he'd tail her into the mall parking garage.
“He was swerving in and out of traffic literally turning in and out of traffic,” she said. “He jerked his head around laughing at me like laughing at my face.”
She didn’t file a police report, but at least one victim did, noting earlier this month a man followed her in an aggressive fashion on Poplar in a light blue Volkswagen car. He swerved in her direction and laughed hysterically.
Last week other drivers started documenting their run-ins on the neighborhood social media site NextDoor, along with photos. Within days Memphis police issued a warrant for Jeanes for reckless endangerment and driving without a proper license.
At last check he’s not in custody and police haven’t released a motive.
“To be doing this as long as he has been doing this, I’m surprised the police haven’t gotten involved before,” the woman said.
If you can help police find Jeanes, call Memphis Police Department.
