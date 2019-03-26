Memphis Redbirds, St. Louis Cardinals face off in Battle of the Birds

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Monday night, St. Louis Cardinals visited the Bluff City to face against Memphis Redbirds in the Battle of the Birds.
It’s always a great time at AutoZone Park, with a big turnout and usually an entertaining game.
This year’s edition was a little more special because it was the return of former Redbird manager Stubby Clapp to the Zone for the first time since he left to become the St. Louis Cardinals first base Coach.
Clapp and the team from a year ago were honored for their 2018 Triple A National Championship season. Stubby and the boys were even given their championship rings.
“We’ve been excited for tonight as far getting to celebrate with the guys again,” Clapp said. "Remember last year one more time, and move on from there. I’ve kind of held off from asking to see what the ring looks like, so, I’m looking forward to that.”
The Cardinals ended up winning 6-3.
