Mid-South native competing for a chance to sing on Broadway in New York City

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South native is competing for a chance to sing on Broadway.
University of Memphis student and Hernando High School graduate, Riley Thad Young, is a finalist in the “Be More Chill” karaoke contest.
Young made it into the top 20 after he posted a video of himself singing “The Squip Song” from the musical.
He needs the public’s vote to win the chance to sing at the Lyceum Theatre in New York CIty.
To vote click here and select Young’s video: http://bemorechillmusical.com/contest/
Voting is open until April 2.
Good Luck!
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.