Mid-South police officer arrested for drug possession

HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi police officer is suspended after being arrested for drugs.
Horn Lake police arrested James Mote for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia -- both misdemeanors charges.
Mote is an officer with the Walls Police Department. He was released from jail on his own recognizance, according to jail records.
Walls Mayor Patti Denison says Mote is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
