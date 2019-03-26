Oxford coffee shop donates proceeds to help orphaned teen

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - The city of Oxford is helping a teenager who lost his mother and father last week in a murder-suicide.
On Monday, proceeds from 750 customers at Cups Coffee Shop went to help D.C. Cummings.
Bryan Spillman, the owner of the coffee shop, met Cummings at a local mentoring program, and when he heard about the deaths, he jumped in to help.
“We might lose money today but really it's a win for us because we get to take a local business and give that money to someone who could use it better than we could,” Spillman said.
"I feel blessed, they didn't have to do it but they did anyways,” Cummings said.
Spillman said they easily reached $4,000.
The funeral for the couple is Saturday in Oxford.
