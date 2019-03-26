Penny Hardaway grades his first season as U of M Tigers’ head coach

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway is reflecting on the Tigers post season and looking to the future.
The team fell in the National Invitation Tournament to the Creighton Bluejays.
Hardaway grades himself and his first Memphis Tigers team with him as head coach with a "B.” He said it wasn't about him or his players learning the game of basketball.
Instead, he says It's all about learning how to win at a high level.
The Tigers finished Penny’s first season as a college head coach with a 22-14 record, making it to the second round of the NIT.
It's the first post-season action for the U of M in five years, a fact not lost on Hardaway. However, he believes he and his team can and will do better in the future.
"I think it's very crucial this summer because now I can lay the foundation and get the culture I need to get,” Hardaway said. “Every year it's going to get better and better. you know, guys from this year know what's going to happen next year and when the guy's come in these guys can say this is who we are, and this is what we're going to do. They are ahead of the game. it's very crucial for this summer."
Hardaway said he's got a lot more work to do with the next high school signing period coming up next month.
He says he’ll have at least one scholarship available to add to a class that includes the nation’s number one recruit, James Wiseman of East High School.
