Police find shooting victim at Memphis middle school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say a shooting victim was found Tuesday afternoon at a Memphis middle school.
Officers are investigating at 4060 Westmont, which is the address for Chickasaw Middle School.
Police say they found a male victim unresponsive on the scene. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Officers have one person in custody.
Shelby County Schools released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, “We are aware that MPD is investigating an incident in that neighborhood involving an adult who was shot, but at this time there is no indication that incident occurred on the school campus.”
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
