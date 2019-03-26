Sunshine returns tomorrow & looking ahead to more rain

A dry pattern will be in place for much of the week, but rain will likely have an impact on your weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 10-15 LOW: 44
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: N 10-15 HIGH: 58
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 36
THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger overnight and break up early tomorrow morning making for plenty of sunshine but a breezy north wind will keep temperatures a few degrees below average. Tuesday night will be clear and cold. Wednesday will be sunny and mild with highs I the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s along with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: A cold front will approach Saturday making for a cloudy day with periods of rain and thunder. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and highs in the mid 50s with lows near 40.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders