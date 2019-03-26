Sunshine returns tomorrow & looking ahead to more rain

THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger overnight and break up early tomorrow morning making for plenty of sunshine but a breezy north wind will keep temperatures a few degrees below average. Tuesday night will be clear and cold. Wednesday will be sunny and mild with highs I the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s along with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.