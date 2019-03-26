TN, MS Among Best States for Doctors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30 and “physician” being the highest-paid job of 2018, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Doctors.
To identify the best states for those in the business of saving lives, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to quality of public hospital system.
Best States for Doctors
- Montana
- Wisconsin
- Idaho
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- South Dakota
- Kansas
- Nebraska
- Mississippi
- North Dakota
- Tennessee
Best vs. Worst:
Mississippi has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living), $316,828, which is 2.7 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at $117,763.
Oklahoma has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents, 0.99, which is 6.3 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 6.20.
Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030, 27.08 percent, which is two times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 13.21 percent.
Nebraska has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, $4,977, which is 8.2 times lower than in New York, the highest at $40,826.
To read the full report, click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376/
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.