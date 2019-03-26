UFC Star Conor McGregor says he’s retiring

(WMC) - Former UFC champion and MMA star Conor McGregor announced his retirement via Twitter Monday night.
The announcement came hours after the 30-year-old McGregor appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and said he and the UFC were negotiating a potential return to the Octagon.
According to ESPN, UFC President Dana White says the move “totally makes sense.”
“He has the money to retire, and his [Proper 12] whiskey is KILLIN it,” White said via text message. “It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too.”
In 2017, McGregor made somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. It was the second highest selling pay-per-view event of all time (4.3 million buys).
McGregor is arguably the biggest draw in MMA. He’s headlined four of the six highest selling UFC PPV events, including the highest ever (2.4 million buys).
He has also retired on social media before. In April of 2016, he announced on Twitter that he’d decided to retire young.
He then fought twice in the next 6 months.
