University of Memphis hosting Visit Day for Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Four Shelby County Elementary Schools get to spend their morning with cheerleaders and mascots this Friday.
The University of Memphis is holding Visit Day for Downtown, Egypt, Sea Isle and Willow Oaks Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Students will receive a free shirt, meet the U of M spirit and pom squad, tour the campus and meet the true blue mascot, Pouncer.
Visit Day is aimed at encouraging the youth to pursue higher learning while being driven by doing.
