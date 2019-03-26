Witness tails car burglars, gets shot at

BARTLETT, TN (WMC) - Bartlett Police Department is searching for five people involved in a rash of car burglaries that ended in gunfire.
Police released surveillance images from the incident that took place Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspects broke into a car on Montpelier Drive, but a neighbor followed them.
That led them to the area of Yale Road and Venson Drive, where the suspects fired shots at the witness.
Police said two of these shots hit a home on Venson.
If you know anything about this crime, call BPD at 901-385-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 901-382-MONY.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.