Witness tails car burglars, gets shot at
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 26, 2019 at 5:24 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:55 AM

BARTLETT, TN (WMC) - Bartlett Police Department is searching for five people involved in a rash of car burglaries that ended in gunfire.

Police released surveillance images from the incident that took place Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects broke into a car on Montpelier Drive, but a neighbor followed them.

That led them to the area of Yale Road and Venson Drive, where the suspects fired shots at the witness.

Police said two of these shots hit a home on Venson.

If you know anything about this crime, call BPD at 901-385-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 901-382-MONY.

