Alliance of American Football in jeopardy of folding, majority owner says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is hoping the Alliance of American Football can come up with a resolution.
This comes after a majority owner says the legend could be in jeopardy, which could impact the Memphis Express.
It’s an interesting negotiation tactic by Tom Dundon. He became the majority owner of the Alliance of American Football last month.
Essentially, Dundon's saying if the NFL doesn't let the AAF use its young players, then he's going to consider discontinuing the league.
Dundon wants NFL players who are on practice squads to be available for the AAF. His argument is how can they be a development league if they can’t develop guys who aren’t necessarily going to play in the NFL immediately.
An anonymous NFL Players Association official told USA Today that potential injury risk is one of the main concerns of Dundon’s proposal.
Additionally, the NFLPA can't send its players to the AAF right now because it would violate the league collective bargaining agreement.
Dundon's comments were released while the Memphis Express were practicing Wednesday.
Head coach Mike Singletary said afterwards he didn't even know about it, and his main focus is winning on Saturday.
We also reached out to Express Team President Kosha Irby, who released this statement:
Dundon says he expects to make a decision about the future of the AAF over the next two days.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.