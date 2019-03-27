Arkansas woman whose house burned down wins $150K in Powerball drawing

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) - A West Helena woman who lost her home in a fire last month, won $150,000 in last Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
LeAndra Clay purchased the ticket at the Helena Crossing Conoco in West Helena.
The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and 5. Clay had four white ball numbers, plus the Powerball number. She also paid an additional dollar for the Power Play, which multiplied her $50,000 prize by three.
“I first discovered that I was a winner Monday evening. Unfortunately, I couldn’t double check my ticket due to the fact that I don’t have electricity in the shed where I’ve been living since my house was destroyed by the fire,” said Clay.
After she had a chance to double check the winning numbers on the Arkansas Lottery website Tuesday night, her first thought was, “He’s an on-time God.”
“I don’t have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed. I knew that God would bless me soon,” said Clay.
Clay first told her boyfriend. She plans to pay her tithes and purchase a house and car with her winnings.
