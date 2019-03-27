Arrest made in connection to shooting on CBU campus

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested another man in connection to a shooting on the campus of Christian Brothers University earlier this month.
Parties exchanged gunfire on March 13 when a student and a non-student passenger were followed into one of the parking lots on campus moments before the attempted robbery.
The student driver rammed the suspect’s vehicle several times before shots were fired.
The non-student was taken into custody for having a stolen gun shortly after the shooting.
Court documents say Tyrone Williams was detained Tuesday on an unrelated charge.
While in custody, police say he admitted to being with two Demario Payne and Michael Johnson when they tried to rob two people who were parked on CBU’s campus.
Williams told police the two men wanted to rob the non-student passenger because they knew he had guns. Williams admitted he was in the suspect vehicle at the time of the crime and drove away from the scene.
Payne was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing a car from a gated home on Central Avenue near Highland Street.
Johnson and Williams were found in the stolen car with Payne.
He is charged with theft of property and vandalism.
Williams is charged with aggravated robbery.
No charges have been filed against Johnson.
