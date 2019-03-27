Bartlett couple burglarized after encounter on home surveillance system

BARTLETT, TN (WMC) - A doorbell exchange gave some Bartlett homeowners a bad feeling from afar. They arrived home to find that their home was burglarized.
The couple said they have only been living there two months, and this was not the welcome they were expecting.
They knew something was wrong and called police to meet them when they got home.
Surveillance video shows the moments before Stephanie Reed says her house was burglarized Tuesday. In it, you can see a man walking up to Reed's door and ringing the doorbell.
She and her husband weren't home but were able to interact with the man through the camera's app.
They asked if they could help him, and he asked if it was Jenny’s house. They said no, and he apologized. In the video, you can see the man at times blocking the camera's view with his body. When he left, he met up with another man seen walking from behind the house.
This video, according to the camera, was taken just before 2 p.m. Less than 20 minutes later according to the camera's clock, the pair is spotted again walking in front of the home.
"We've been here maybe two months and our home has already been broken into,” Reed said.
Reed says she and her family moved to Bartlett for a better life and is shaken up by the incident.
When she came home around 4 p.m., she noticed several missing items including a desktop computer, her children's iPads and tablets, a spare key to her vehicle, and her pistol.
"I really hope that my handgun that I purchased to help protect myself and my children does not end up in the wrong hands,” Reed said.
Reed says she is grateful for the surveillance and hopes it helps police.
We blurred the man’s face because Bartlett police have not identified him as a suspect at this time. They would only say they cannot comment because this is an ongoing investigation.
