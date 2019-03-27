A cold night but a warmer end to the week

A southerly shift in the jet stream will make for a cold night and the possibility of some patchy frost. Sunshine and the gradual return of south winds will make for a nice warm up for the rest of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 36
WEDNESDAY: Sunny WIND: NE 5 HIGH: 67
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 48
THIS WEEK: A cold night will be followed by a full day of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures tomorrow and tomorrow night. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will become mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening and highs again in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Showers will be likely for much of the day Saturday along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
