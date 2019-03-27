Doctor advises best remedies during allergy season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Pollen is in the air, and sneeze season is back. Doctors predict the mild, wet winter we had will leave us with a brutal allergy season.
Flowers are blooming and trees are budding, spring is in the air. Along with those warmer days and longer nights come sneezes and runny noses.
It’s a battle Jessica Roberts deals with every year.
“Any time the seasons change, for me, my allergies yeah get pretty bad,” Roberts said.
For many with seasonal allergies, over the counter remedies like antihistamines will do the trick. Roberts is still searching for one to wipe out her constant runny nose.
“None, there is really nothing that works for me when it comes to my allergies,” Roberts said. “It’s really bad.”
She’s not alone. Dr. Jeff Mullins with Methodist Medical Group said even the best OTC meds can stop working after prolonged use.
“Typically the over the counter antihistamines stop working after you’ve been on them for them for three of four moths,” Dr. Mullins said. “Now some people get a longer effect than that but a lot of people seem to build up a resistance to them.”
Dr. Mullins recommends not using antihistamines daily as a long-term fix for managing chronic allergies.
“If you are trying to treat your allergies on your own and you are not successful it just makes sense to come in and talk to a doctor about it,” Dr. Mullins said.
It may be time to see an allergist who can determine your exact allergy and treat it. While some turn to local honey as a holistic approach to lessening the allergy suffering, Dr. Mullins says there is no science to back the theory.
“When you eat something it’s going to go into your stomach,” Dr. Mullins said. “Pollens are proteins that are going to be digested by the hydrochloric acid in your stomach so it doesn’t remain intact long enough to get exposed to your immune system.”
He said the only real cure all from seasonal allergies is avoiding exposure, which can be a challenge unto itself on beautiful spring days.
