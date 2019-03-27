Fugitive armed with crossbow arrested after fleeing Australia on jet ski

(CNN) - Authorities in Australia caught a man who tried to flee the country on a jet ski.
The 57-year-old British national was not far from freedom.
The Australian Border Force captured him just off Saibai Island - between Australia and Papua New Guinea - after a long chase.
The man was 90 miles away from the Australian mainland but less than two miles from Papua New Guinea.
Locals alerted police that a man armed with a crossbow, carrying fuel and supplies had been seen launching a jetski at Punsand Bay, in the northern part of Australia.
The suspect is wanted on drug charges.
