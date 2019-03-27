Fundraiser launched to help family of 11-year-old hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon.
Ra’Kayla Blount was crossing Millbranch Road near Winfield Road around 3:40 p.m. when she was hit by 22-year-old Keara Williams.
Her father said she was crossing the street to get into his car after school when she was hit.
Blount was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
Family members say Blount was a sixth-grade student a Havenview Middle School. They say she was a majorette and a good student.
Shelby County Schools released the following statement regarding her passing:
A Facebook fundraiser is raising money for Blount’s family who tell us there is a vigil planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash.
Williams is charged driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
We’ve also learned that Williams is pregnant.
