Hernando Elementary School officials conducting investigation after tuberculosis exposure

HERNANDO, MS (WMC) - Hernando Elementary School is under investigation after officials received notification from the Mississippi State Department of Health that an employee has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.
The employee was from an outside cleaning contractor.
The Mississippi State Department of Health advised school officials there would likely be a low risk to students and staff, but their officials will still assess the situation for the school district.
The employee is no longer working on campus, and parents were contacted about the situation via email.
