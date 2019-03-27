Ken Burns promotes upcoming special on history of country music

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns was in Memphis on Tuesday promoting his newest documentary “Country Music,” set to air on PBS this September.
Ken says he likes to tell America's great stories. He's already brought us the Civil War, baseball, and Mark Twain.
His latest passion is an 8-part, 16-hour documentary about the history of Country Music.
Guests were treated to a 12-minute sneak peak of Country Music inside Sam Phillips’ Memphis recording studio Tuesday. Burns then did a Q & A with the audience.
He and his team interviewed more than 100 people for this project. They looked through more than 100,000 pictures and 700 hours of film.
“Country Music” is a labor of love that took eight years to complete.
"Country music is about two, four-letter words and nobody wants to deal with them: love and pain,” Ken said. “And so we make fun of it. We say oh, it's about pick-up trucks and dogs and six-packs of beer. And it's about a lot more complicated things. It's about the joy of having love and the pain of losing love."
Episode 4 features Sam Phillips, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, who was called the "Hillbilly Kid" when he started out.
The Cash family gave Ken home video of their father that's never been seen until now.
Ken is on a tour of Tennessee right now and held another preview Tuesday night at G-PAC.
On Wednesday, he heads to Nashville to host a star-studded, two-hour concert.
