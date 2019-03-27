Lots of sunshine today!

A clear but cold start this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. There will be a little breeze with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 60s and a northeast wind at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Not as cold. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 40s under a mainly clear sky.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. It looks mainly dry both days at this time, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain will be likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Most of the rain should move out by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.