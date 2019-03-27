Man shot by girlfriend’s young son after trying to force his way inside home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 3800 block of Noble Street. It happened just before 4:30 Wednesday.
Officers responded to a residence there to find a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
They later learned that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend’s juvenile son after making threats toward her and attempting to force his way into the home. Officers also learned that there had been a prior disturbance call at the home Tuesday, but the man was gone before officers arrived on scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
