Mizzou students volunteer in Memphis for spring break

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A group of 12 University of Missouri students are volunteering across Shelby County for the week.
One group is at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the other is in Bartlett at the Youth Villages' campus.
This is how they're spending spring break.
"Here with the kids at Youth Villages, we are playing with them, helping with their rec therapy and just enjoying the time around them. Hopefully gaining a new perspective on life and environments we, ourselves, may not have been in before," said Mitchell Paulson, student.
It's called an alternate break, which is a chance to travel to serve rather than for absolute leisure.
Colleges across the country organize them.
The one at Mizzou is the largest, about 400 students are volunteering across the country.
The group in Memphis is focusing on youth empowerment volunteer opportunities.
"We're excited to work hands on with kids and interact with great people in the Memphis community," said Grace Corley, student.
The Le Bonheur group passed out toys donated to the hospital Wednesday morning.
"It's just so great seeing them be happy. They're so strong. They're not sad kids," said Hannah Smith, student.
A lot of these young adults have been on your regular spring breaks.
However, the students say they're picking the alternative for as long as they can.
"I'm looking forward to another opportunity to go somewhere in the United States and serve," said Corley.
“I’m coming back for a reason,” said Paulson.
