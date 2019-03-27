Mother charged with neglect after 3-year-old nearly drowns in resort hot tub

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL (WESH/CNN) - Two resort workers are credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy, who nearly drowned in a Florida hot tub while his mother was allegedly under the influence.
Apryl Connolly, 36, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and destroying evidence after police were called Sunday night to a Daytona Beach, FL, resort on report of a child drowning.
Police say the father of Connolly’s 3-year-old twin boys left the children with their mother at the resort pool, while he packed the family’s belongings.
Moments later, the hotel desk clerk, who was watching the surveillance video from the lobby, saw the twins return to the hot tub. One of the boys stepped into the middle of the tub and went under water.
"She [the desk clerk] actually saw the baby slide into the hot tub and nothing – nobody was watching, and she alerted the maintenance man,” said Stephan Dembinsky, the Daytona Beach Shores public safety director.
The maintenance worker was able to pull the 3-year-old from the water and administered CPR. The child eventually began breathing on his own and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Police say it’s a miracle the boy was revived after being pulled from the hot tub.
"This is a 3-year-old child that can’t look out for themselves. These are parents with twins, and somebody should have been watching that child at all times,” Dembinksy said.
Investigators say at the time of the incident, Connolly was sitting at a table some distance away, allegedly under the influence. According to police, she admitted to having consumed alcohol, marijuana, oxycodone and suboxone.
"It was pretty obvious she was highly intoxicated and wasn't watching, and one of the children slipped right into the hot tub and went under immediately,” Dembinsky said.
Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police also said Connolly could be seen taking something from her purse and throwing it in the trash while her son was being resuscitated.
Officers pulled a pill from the trash, which was allegedly a narcotic.
"I was definitely watching my son. I turned around for two seconds. I have twins,” said Connolly, as she was led away in police custody.
The 3-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital later in the week. His condition has dramatically improved.
Copyright 2019 WESH, Hearst, Daytona Beach Shores Police via CNN. All rights reserved.