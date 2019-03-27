Panola County deputies bust dog fighting ring

BATESVILLE, MS (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued five dogs from a dog fighting ring.
Sadly, one of the dogs died.
The sheriff says the dogs will remain at the office until they can be taken to a shelter for treatment.
Over the weekend, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Como police chief about the dog fighting ring.
When deputies arrived they found about 30 people watching dogs fight.
"They do it in an undisclosed area and they hide," said Darby.
This particular ring was in a wooded area, hidden by trees.
Ladon Douglas, 43, and Kendrix Hardin, 44, were charged with felony dog fighting.
Investigators are still looking for Scottie Draper. They say the fights took place on his property.
In this case, police say the dogs were being injected with narcotics.
"Something that's going to make these dogs either stronger, more aggressive and be able to stay in there and fight longer, harder," said Dr. Lisa Sharp, veterinarian.
Sheriff Darby says his department won't tolerate this type of cruelty.
“I take it very personal when you take an innocent animal and allow them to do this to them,” said Darby.
The sheriff says he expects more arrests to come from this investigation.
