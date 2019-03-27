Pearl police looking for “well dressed” jewelry thief

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Pearl police are looking for a jewelry thief caught on surveillance video.
According to the Pearl Police Department, the man was caught on camera on March 7, walking into a local business and stealing a 26-inch rose gold necklace.
If you recognize this man, please call the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com.
If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or use your cell phone and submit a tip at www.P3tips.com.
