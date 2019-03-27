Rising temperatures and weekend rain

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures as a southerly flow returns to the Mid-South. Temperatures will climb above average to end the work week out ahead of our next rain maker Saturday.
THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny. WIND: NE 5 HIGH: 67
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & not as cold. WIND: S 5 LOW: 48
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15 High: 73.
THIS WEEK: More seasonable temperatures today and tonight but even warmer temperatures to end the work and school week. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday increasing clouds and skies becoming mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening. Highs will once again climb into the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Showers will be likely for much of the day Saturday along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.
