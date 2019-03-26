St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets available March 29

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - We’re days away from the start of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
This year is special -- it’s the first time in many years that the Dream Home is being built in Shelby County.
Each year, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raffles off a brand new home to raise money for the hospital and its mission to cure and prevent childhood diseases. Once again, WMC Action News 5 is a proud partner in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
This year’s home is in Lakeland’s Winstead Farms neighborhood. The home is approximately 3,400 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths and an estimated value of $475,000.
Construction is underway and will be finished by May 18 when tours begin. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 23.
Tickets are available March 29 and we’re hosting a phone bank for people who want to reserve tickets that day. Watch WMC Action News 5 starting at 5 a.m. Friday to find out how to reserve your ticket.
