Study ranks cars most likely to last more than 200,000 miles

(CNN) - Car buying website iseecars.com has put together a list of vehicles most likely to make it to 200,000 miles.
The list is dominated by SUV's with eight of them inside the top ten.
The other two vehicles most like to get to the 200,000 mile mark were pick-up trucks.
Number one on the list was the Toyota Sequoia, the Chevy Suburban was second and the Ford Expedition was third.
Big SUV's tend to be built on truck platforms which gives them an advantage in durability.
As for the cars that have proven they can hit 200,000 miles: the Toyota Avalon was ranked first, Honda's Odyssey and Accord were second and third.
The website also looked at sales data to determine what vehicles can make it to 300,000 miles.
The Ford Expedition topped that list.
Proper care and maintenance also go a long way in helping you get the most miles for your money.
For the full report on vehicles built to last 200,000 miles visit iseecars.com.
