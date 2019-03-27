Trump awards Medal of Honor to Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins, who saved comrades by smothering suicide bomber

(CNN/Gray News) - President Donald Trump awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry to Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins on Wednesday.
Atkins was killed in Iraq on June 1, 2007. According to the Defense Department, his unit was operating in a town south of Baghdad, when they noticed men acting erratically in the area they were trying to secure.
Atkins and one of the men got into a fight when he tried to search him, and saw he was wearing a suicide vest.
He used his own body to cover a detonation as the suicide bomber pulled the trigger to protect his comrades who were feet away, saving three lives in the process.
“In his final moments on Earth, Travis did not run,” the president said at Wednesday’s ceremony. “He didn’t know what it was to run. He did not hesitate … he laid down his life to save the lives of his fellow warriors.”
Atkins first deployed with the 101st Airborne Division in 2003, in Kuwait, and returned to the Army in 2005 with the 10th Mountain Division, which brought him to Iraq.
“He embodied the deepest meaning of the motto of the 10th Mountain Division,” Trump said. “He climbed to glory. Now Travis is looking down from above on all of us.”
Atkins was born in Bozeman, Montana, and loved anything that had to do with the outdoors.
His son Trevor and the rest of his family were present at the ceremony at the White House.
“As his mother said, ‘Travis loved the Army,’” Trump said.
“I want him to be remembered as the best father that anyone could ask for, and also at the same time being the best soldier that anyone could ask for,” Trevor Oliver, his son, told the Defense Department. “He was my icon.”
