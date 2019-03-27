Unlicensed drivers all too common in Memphis, attorney says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Just how many people are driving on Memphis streets without a driver's license and insurance?
This question comes days after an unlicensed driver killed a Memphis father and injured his fiancée and young children in a crash.
The suspect, 20-year-old Montreal Moore, is still in jail and faces a recommended $50,000 bond.
WMC5 checked Tennessee driving records and found driving without a license or insurance in the Mid-South is all too common.
“I just heard boom, boom!” said Anthony Haymon, who lives near where the crash happened.
Surveillance footage shows the blue mustang driving westbound on South Person Street. You can see the car was hit head-on by a driver in a Sebring.
“I saw a child’s shoe in the street,” said Anna Stone, who also lives near where the crash happened.
Inside this blue Mustang were two girls, 12 and 6, as well as driver 30-year-old Durrell Donald and his fiancé Tabitha Smith. Donald died from his injuries.
Police say Moore, the driver at fault, appeared in court Tuesday and faces numerous charges including not having a driver's license or insurance.
Memphis criminal trial specialist Claiborne Ferguson says driving without a license is not that uncommon.
“Oh, it is almost impossible to find a driver in Shelby County that has both a valid driver's license and valid insurance,” Ferguson said.
When police checked Moore's records, he only had a valid state I.D.
In Tennessee, driving without a license is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.
“It's so difficult to get people in Memphis to be concerned about that because they lose them so fast,” Ferguson said. “Any of the number of ways that people lose their driver’s license and once they do get their driver’s license, they can't afford insurance.”
Mississippi and Tennessee rank second and fifth for the highest number of uninsured drivers respectively, according to Insurance Information Institute.
“I think we have to be honest with the conditions in our society that we live in here in Memphis, we need people to have driver's licenses, we need people to work and we just simply don't have adequate transportation systems other than having cars,” Ferguson said.
However, Donald's mother Juanita Tucker says it's not just the driving without a license or insurance that made her so angry. It was the reckless driving that ultimately took her son's life.
“The guy that was driving, he hit a dip in the street and when he hit that dip because he was going to fast the car went airborne and when he went airborne, he still hit my son,” Tucker said.
Last fall, the Shelby County District Attorney’s office dismissed cases for drivers who had their licenses revoked for monetary reasons only.
Moore’s case was continued until April 5.
