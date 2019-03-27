Warrant issued for mayor accused of slapping nephew after crash

PARKIN, AR (WMC) - A Mid-South mayor is facing her own legal troubles after a city-owned truck crashed into her nephew’s deck. What happened next is now at the center of a police investigation.
Parkin, Arkansas Mayor Diane Patterson is accused of assaulting her nephew after a wreck with a city vehicle.
The Parkin City Council only found out about the alleged assault when WMC5 crews showed up in Parkin.
"We knew about the accident backing into the porch or the tree hitting the porch,” said Parking City Council member Tommy Wells. “We knew about that."
Wells said he and other council members knew Mayor Patterson was charged in an incident at her nephew’s house. She’s accused of backing a Parkin city truck into some pine trees and then driving into her nephew’s deck.
The council did not know that Patterson was accused of slapping her nephew so hard he went to the hospital.
“It’s sad,” Wells said. “I hate for this to happen to our city. We have a great city. We have great people as far as that goes the mayor is a great woman.”
Wells said the insurance company totaled the truck, which had heavy front end damage. According to a police affidavit, Patterson went to her nephew’s house to get the truck because he had installed a transmission on the truck.
After the crash her nephew asked if he should call the police. She said no. When the police and fire department showed up, the nephew told police Patterson had slapped him.
However, Patterson claimed her nephew sabotaged the truck causing the crash, something people we spoke with don’t believe. It all happened March 8.
The mayor was supposed to appear in court Tuesday, but she did not show up. A warrant was issued for her arrest for failure to appear.
We knocked on the mayor’s door, but no one answered. The same thing happened at her nephew’s house.
“There’s no excuse for physical contact,” Wells said. “We’re all professional people and we should be able to govern ourselves when things go wrong.”
We talked with one woman claiming to be Mayor Patterson’s daughter. She said the mayor has another court date.
