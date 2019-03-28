Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in extreme danger

JACKSON CO., GA (WTOC) - The Arcade Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a GA license tag RIK1620.
According to the AMBER Alert that was issued on Thursday, March 28, 1-year-old Baylee Sue Peeples was abducted by 39-year-old Robert Joseph Peeples, a white male, 5’10” tall and weighing 187 pounds, and was last seen at Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, GA.
Baylee Sue Peeples was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts that reads “always amazing,” a pink and black jacket with “love”. Peeples is believed to be in extreme danger. She is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 25 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Baylee Sue Peoples or the white 1993 GMC Vandura with GA license tag RIK1620, contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821 or your local law enforcement right away.
