Avengers: Endgame will be more than 3 hours long

(CNN) - New reports say the upcoming Marvel movie “Avengers: Endgame” will have a total run time of more than three hours.
While an official run time has not been released by Disney, an online ticket site and AMC Theaters posted a length of 182 minutes before removing the information.
At three hours and 2 minutes that would make "Avengers: Endgame" the longest movie made by Marvel Studios.
Despite what is expected to be a long film the movie is predicted to have a hugely profitable opening weekend.
“Avengers: Endgame” will hit theaters April 26.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.