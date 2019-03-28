Avengers: Endgame will be more than 3 hours long

Despite a long run time, fans are ready to see the conclusion of the Infinity War story. (Source: CNN)
By Matthew Ward | March 28, 2019 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 6:24 AM

(CNN) - New reports say the upcoming Marvel movie “Avengers: Endgame” will have a total run time of more than three hours.

While an official run time has not been released by Disney, an online ticket site and AMC Theaters posted a length of 182 minutes before removing the information.

At three hours and 2 minutes that would make "Avengers: Endgame" the longest movie made by Marvel Studios.

Despite what is expected to be a long film the movie is predicted to have a hugely profitable opening weekend.

“Avengers: Endgame” will hit theaters April 26.

