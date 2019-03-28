Bill banning plastic bags passes in TN House, Senate

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A bill that would ban local governments in Tennessee from regulating plastic bags could be signed by Governor Bill Lee in the next 10 days after passing both the House and Senate.
By 2025 Kroger plans to stop using plastic bags at all of its stores. Earlier this year, Miss Cordelia’s on Mud Island also ditched using plastic bags.
However, approval on a bill may put a stop to entire cities creating bag bans.
Governor Bill Lee's signature is all that's left to enact a new law banning local governments in Tennessee from regulating certain plastic bags.
Across the state, cities like Memphis and Nashville have considered banning or taxing plastic bags.
Memphis City Councilman Berlin Boyd’s bag tax ordinance is still pending. His proposal would put a seven-cent tax on plastic bags, but that won’t happen if the governor signs the bill to “ban the bans.”
Thursday, Memphis Senator Raumesh Akabri (D) was one of few who criticized the legislation for overstepping.
“Local government, they are elected just like we are, and they are best to represent the interest of the people in that specific geographical area,” Sen. Akbari said. “So I am not pleased with the legislation.”
The bill's sponsor, Senator Mike Bell from Riceville, cited 11 other states that already have similar bag bans. He believes the state should be the one to decide this issue.
Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Clubs orchestrated thousands of calls and emails to legislators asking them to vote no.
Despite the state Senate passing the legislation Thursday, Scott Banbury says his fight to help push Memphis' proposed bag tax ordinance forward isn't over.
“We’re going to be taking a look at the ordinance and seeing if we can find some way around the state legislation,” Banbury said. “It says you can have a tax on bags, maybe there is some other way of accounting for this.”
Money from the proposed Memphis ordinance could be used to research the aquifer, the source of Memphis’ drinking water, or to clean up littered waterways.
