Driver in crash that killed 11-year-old due in court Thursday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The woman accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old girl in Whitehaven is due in court Thursday.
Keara Williams, 22, is charged with driving without a license and without insurance.
Police say Williams hit Ra’Kayla Blount on Millington near Winfield Road Tuesday afternoon. Williams rendered aid until paramedics arrived.
Blount was a sixth-grade student at Havenview Middle School. Family members say Blount was crossing the street to get into her dad’s car a few blocks from school right before the accident.
Williams, who is pregnant, went to the hospital before she was taken to jail for the license and insurance violations.
