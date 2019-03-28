Driver in crash that killed 11-year-old due in court Thursday

Keara Williams (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 28, 2019 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 6:02 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The woman accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old girl in Whitehaven is due in court Thursday.

Keara Williams, 22, is charged with driving without a license and without insurance.

Police say Williams hit Ra’Kayla Blount on Millington near Winfield Road Tuesday afternoon. Williams rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Blount was a sixth-grade student at Havenview Middle School. Family members say Blount was crossing the street to get into her dad’s car a few blocks from school right before the accident.

Williams, who is pregnant, went to the hospital before she was taken to jail for the license and insurance violations.

