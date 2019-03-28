Federal judge strikes down Arkansas Medicaid work requirements

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A federal judge struck down controversial Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas, handing a major defeat to the state’s conservative leaders and the Trump administration.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said the current rules in Arkansas “cannot stand” because they create too many obstacles for people getting and keeping healthcare.
Boasberg also said it was unclear how the rules align with Medicaid’s core objective of providing healthcare to low-income people.
Under a law approved last year, Arkansas Works recipients between the ages of 19 and 49 had to go work, go to school, or volunteer 80 hours a month to keep their benefits.
Arkansas was the first state in the nation to implement such a law and the Trump administration gave approval to a handful of other states to do so as well.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said it balanced compassion with responsibility.
But more than 17,000 Arkansans lost healthcare coverage in 2018 because they failed to comply with those work requirements, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Many people said they were confused by the rules and didn't have internet access to log their time.
Consumer organizations filed suit, arguing the rules hurt low-income citizens in Arkansas.
The judge also blocked similar requirements from being implemented in Kentucky.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to the ruling tweeting, "Message to Republicans: stop trying to take away Americans' health care!"
Hutchinson said he was “disappointed” by the ruling.
"I have not yet had the opportunity to review the opinion in its entirety, but I plan to do so this evening and provide further comment tomorrow morning on the future of the Arkansas Works work requirement," said Hutchinson.
The Trump administration, which approved Medicaid work requirements in several states, vowed to push ahead.
“We will continue to defend our efforts to give states greater flexibility to help low income Americans rise out of poverty,” said Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “We believe, as have numerous past administrations, that states are the laboratories of democracy and we will vigorously support their innovative, state-driven efforts to develop and test reforms that will advance the objectives of the Medicaid program."
