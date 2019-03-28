Marshals task force arrests man for carjacking, shooting girlfriend

Anthony Love (Source: Shelby County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 28, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 11:12 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A U.S. Marshals task force has arrested a man accused of carjacking his girlfriend and shooting her in the back of the head.

Police say the victim had a protective order against Anthony Love at the time of the Jan. 30 shooting.

Marshals found Love Thursday at a home near Dwight Road and Airways Boulevard. According to investigators, members of the task force had to force the door open.

Love was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, harassment and violating a protective order. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on $565,000 bond.

