Memphis’ James Wiseman plays in McDonald’s All-American Game

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The 42nd annual McDonald's All-American Game was held Wednesday night in Atlanta.
The game is pretty much a who's who of future NCAA and eventually NBA stars.
Representing Memphis was James Wiseman, the number one prospect in 2019 signed to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.
A lot of other U of M targets were in the game, like Matthew Hurt who is teammates with Wiseman for the West Squad. There’s also Trendon Watford and Precious Achiuwa, who are teammates on the East Squad.
Penny would love to have them all.
Wiseman finished with 13 points and six rebounds, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.
The East All Americans came away victorious with a 115-100 win over the West.
