Mid-South Heroes: Woman assists pet owners with dogs in need

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Block by block and a door knock at a time, our March Mid-South Hero has dedicated her life to rescuing animals in need by offering assistance to pet owners.
Since 2017, improving the lives of local animals one pet owner at a time has been the mission for Suzy Hollenbach and All 4s Rescue League.
“We are a what I would consider a neighborhood initiative where we go door to door and offer assistance to pet owners in underserved areas of Memphis,” Hollenbach said.
Hollenbach has had a lifelong love for animals.
“I’ve rescued dogs since I was young and I had helped a lot of strays for years and would put out housing for different strays I would come across in the winter time,” Hollenbach.
All 4s Rescue League’s goal is to get proper housing for dogs who may not have ideal living conditions.
“We work with pet owners to get their dog in compliance with city ordinances,” Hollenbach said.
In addition to dog houses, they offer free dog food, supplies, vaccinations and free spay and neuter options. On top of these services, Hollenbach says it’s also about educating pet owners.
“On top of us reaching out to so many pet owners and trying to give out as much assistance as we can… and to help get those pets back inside the house,” Hollenbach said. “Our mission is also to bring awareness to the issues and what some of these pets are facing.”
Volunteer Denise Belt got involved after seeing the group on social media.
“I had to get involved,” Belt said. “They go out into the community and help people where they are. As opposed to trying to take dogs out of their homes and take them to the shelter where their futures are uncertain.”
In the last two years, All 4s has given away 1,000 dog houses. Belt says none of this would be possible without Suzy.
“Passion for animals is just in her DNA,” Belt said. “She takes every animal that we encounter, their plight personally.”
Suzy Hollenbach, thanks to All 4s Rescue League and your mission to help pets and people alike, you are this month’s Mid-South Hero!
For more Mid-South Hero stories or to nominate someone you think is worthy of being called a Mid-South Hero, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.