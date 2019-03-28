MPD searching for thief who stripped hospital employee’s car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police need help identifying a suspect who stripped an employee’s car that was parked at Baptist East Memorial Hospital.
The victim did not want to talk or show her vehicle.
Authorities say the victim went to her car after her shift to find her Infiniti was missing the front grill, headlights and wheels.
Police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a 2000-2006 grey Chevrolet Tahoe.
The running boards appear to be dented on the driver side rear tire. The silver door guards are dented on all four doors. The radio antenna is bent and there’s a flag sticker on the passenger side rear bumper. The vehicle also has a dirty, rusty trailer hitch.
The suspect has facial hair and was wearing a red do-rag.
Baptist released the following statement:
“We are very concerned about this, and we’re working with the Memphis Police Department to find the person who did it. We have a number of cameras and license plate readers, and we have given all of the video and information to the Memphis Police Department. We want to reassure our patients, visitors, employees and physicians that we’re doing everything we can to keep our campus safe.”
