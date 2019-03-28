A much warmer end to the week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Southerly winds for the rest of the week will allow temperatures to climb above average but will also increase moisture ahead of a weekend cold front.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 47
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5-15 HIGH: 73
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 55
THIS WEEK: A light south wind will keep overnight lows near average tonight but increase in speed tomorrow making for a warm a breezy day. Clouds will increase late tomorrow night as Gulf moistures flows into the area. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers early in the day with increasing rainfall late afternoon and into the evening and overnight. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40. Sunday will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
