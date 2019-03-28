No charges filed against stabbing victim involved in Peppermill Lane shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file charges against a stabbing victim who shot and killed a man.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing victim’s actions were determined to be in self defense.
The shooting and stabbing incident occurred March 17 on Peppermill Lane.
Investigators identified 29-year-old Jamarquis Hamilton as the shooting victim who died.
The stabbing victim has not been identified.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.